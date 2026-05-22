Claiming The Narrative Before The SEC Files Charges

By Scott Schneider ( May 22, 2026, 3:10 PM EDT) -- For more than 50 years, settling a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement action came with a significant communications constraint: Accept the penalty, decline to admit wrongdoing and agree not to deny the allegations either. The company got finality. The SEC got its order. And the agency's account of what happened became, in effect, the public record....
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