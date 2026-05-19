Ala. Power Co. Must Face Coal Ash Claims, 11th Circ. Says

By Chart Riggall ( May 19, 2026, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has revived a suit alleging Alabama Power Co.'s plan to cap a 21-million-ton coal ash dump violates federal regulations, ruling that the environmental group suing the company clearly had standing and that its suit "should not have been dismissed."...
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