Feds Say High Court Should Skip Religious Bias Vax Fight

By Grace Elletson ( May 19, 2026, 3:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. solicitor general urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to wade into a religious bias case challenging New York's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, arguing that a Second Circuit decision backing the case's dismissal did not undermine federal civil rights law....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.