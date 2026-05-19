Innsworth Challenges Share Of Mastercard Settlement Sum
By Joanne Faulkner ( May 19, 2026, 6:30 PM BST) -- Litigation funder Innsworth told the High Court Tuesday that the distribution of a £200 million ($268 million) settlement from a U.K. mass claim against Mastercard is "illogical" and "flawed" in the first case to test a Competition Appeal Tribunal settlement decision....
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