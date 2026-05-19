West Marine To Get Interim Cash Use OK In Ch. 11

By Emlyn Cameron ( May 19, 2026, 1:10 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday said she would grant boating supply business West Marine Inc. a range of first day relief on an interim basis as it gets under way in its voyage through Chapter 11, including permission to use its cash collateral and to pay employees and vendors....
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