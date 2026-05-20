Gang 'Type' Crimes Don't Link To Activity, Ga. Justices Say

By Parker Quinlan ( May 20, 2026, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court has vacated a state appellate court ruling against a man convicted under a state gang prevention law, finding that a jury in his case was given an incorrect instruction on a central element of the law and how his conduct could be related to gang activity....
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