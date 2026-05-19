CDC Imposes Entry Restrictions For Ebola Outbreak

By Tom Lotshaw ( May 19, 2026, 1:26 PM EDT) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention invoked an emergency public health law Monday to impose entry restrictions for non-U.S. passport holders who have been in Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, or South Sudan in the prior three weeks due to an Ebola outbreak....
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