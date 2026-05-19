3rd Circ. Upholds Drug, Gun Verdicts Despite Testimony Error

By Elizabeth Daley ( May 19, 2026, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A man who was sentenced to 16 years in prison for gun and drug offenses cannot have his convictions overturned, the Third Circuit said Tuesday, finding that while he did bring up one error, it was ultimately harmless because the evidence against him was overwhelming....
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