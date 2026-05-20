Ohio Cannabis Co. Wants Klutch Sports TM Dismantled

By Jonathan Capriel ( May 20, 2026, 10:30 PM EDT) -- An Ohio cannabis company is urging a federal court to cancel the trademark of Klutch Sports Group, an agency representing athletes including LeBron James, according to counterclaims responding to the talent firm's lawsuit accusing the dispensary chain of stealing the "Klutch" brand name to confuse the public....
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