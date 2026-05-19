IRS Finalizes Changes To Partnership Interest Sales

By Kat Lucero ( May 19, 2026, 12:50 PM EDT) -- The IRS issued final regulations Tuesday that remove a requirement for partnerships to include information in tax returns to help partners who sold interests in businesses with noncapital assets determine their gain or loss, preserving the rules as proposed last year....
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