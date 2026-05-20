US Finalizes 91% Vietnamese Steel Pipe Duty On Review
By Jack McLoone ( May 20, 2026, 11:25 AM EDT) -- Welded steel pressure pipes imported from Vietnam into the U.S. will be subject to a 90.8% antidumping duty rate after the U.S. Department of Commerce finalized a review of the over-decade-old original duty order....
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