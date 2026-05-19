Vietnamese Plastic Boxes Face Triple-Digit Duty Rate
By Jack McLoone ( May 19, 2026, 1:53 PM EDT) -- Imported plastic boxes from Vietnam could be hit with a more than 130% antidumping duty rate after the U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday finalized its determination that the products are being sold at less than fair value....
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