Mich. City's Bid To Toss Excessive Use Of Force Suit Denied

By Susan Smiley ( May 19, 2026, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Tuesday denied the City of Burton's motion to dismiss a suit brought by a man who alleged two city police officers unnecessarily tackled him, causing severe injuries, and granted the man's request to stay the proceedings until he receives psychological treatment so he can be deemed competent to testify. ...
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