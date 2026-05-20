NC Tenants Fight For $9.5M Asset Freeze In Landlord Row

By Grace Dixon ( May 20, 2026, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A class of tenants at a multifamily property in Durham, North Carolina, urged a state appellate court to uphold an order barring their landlord from transferring proceeds from the possible sale of the property out of state, while they litigate a $9.5 million suit over conditions at the property....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.