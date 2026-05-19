Ex-Staff Say University Fired Them For Raising Visa Concerns

By Britain Eakin ( May 19, 2026, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Four former employees of Lindsey Wilson University sued the school and several of its officials in Kentucky federal court, alleging they were fired in retaliation for raising concerns about the school's lack of compliance with immigration law in its handling of international students....
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