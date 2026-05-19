Wells Fargo Asks Out Of Denver Schools Mortgage Lawsuit
By Zach Dupont ( May 19, 2026, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo has asked a Colorado state judge for an early exit from a lawsuit brought by a group of Denver Public School parents who allege the school system has illegally been mortgaging numerous school district-owned properties to the bank for decades....
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