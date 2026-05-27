Fla. Judge Strikes Ex-Chartwell Atty's Sanctions Motion
By Carolina Bolado ( May 27, 2026, 7:05 PM EDT) -- An attorney who claims Chartwell Law Offices LLP fired her over social media posts about Gaza won't win sanctions against the firm after a Florida federal judge on Wednesday struck her motion as unfounded and said she would consider monetary sanctions over hallucinated AI citations in the motion....
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