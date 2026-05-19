DOJ Adds Sweeping Tax Audit Relief To Trump-IRS Settlement
By Jack McLoone ( May 19, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday released an addendum to the settlement of President Donald Trump's suit against the IRS over the leak of his tax return information that bars the agency from investigating any pending matters against Trump....
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