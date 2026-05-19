Mich. Judge Orders Discovery In Ex-Public Defender Bias Suit
By Melanie Dorsey ( May 19, 2026, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A former public defender was ordered Tuesday to provide complete discovery responses in her discrimination and retaliation suit against two district judges and administrators after a Michigan federal judge found she failed to show the requests were improper and cast doubt on her claim that she had already mailed the materials....
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