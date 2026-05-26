Adapting To AI-Driven Scrutiny Of Foreign Asset Disclosures

By Logan Koehring, Robert Webb and Kenneth Schwalbert ( May 26, 2026, 11:13 AM EDT) -- Federal financial‑crime enforcement is undergoing a structural transformation. The U.S. Department of Justice, the Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Department of the Treasury — through the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network — are increasingly relying on centralized analytics, artificial intelligence and cross‑agency data integration to identify potential noncompliance. ...
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