2nd Circ. Nixes $900M Suit Against Boies Schiller, Dentons

By Caroline Simson ( May 19, 2026, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit Tuesday refused to revive a racketeering lawsuit seeking up to $900 million in damages from Dentons and Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, in which the BigLaw firms were accused of misleading a former client in relation to a deal, and later arbitration, involving Senegal's state-owned energy company....
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