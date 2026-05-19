New CFTC Policy Eyes Smaller Fines, More Declinations

By Sarah Jarvis ( May 19, 2026, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday issued a revised policy on cooperation credit in enforcement matters, outlining how factors such as self-reporting, cooperation and remediation can help respondents secure fine reductions or potential declinations....
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