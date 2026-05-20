DOJ Unseals Charges Against Ex-Cuban Prez Raul Castro
By Carolina Bolado ( May 20, 2026, 2:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice unsealed charges Wednesday against former Cuban President Raúl Castro over the deaths of four members of Cuban-American organization Brothers to the Rescue in 1996 when their planes were shot down by the Cuban government....
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