Missouri Budtenders Say Dispensary Group Mishandled Tips

By Mike Curley ( May 20, 2026, 12:35 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of budtenders for dispensaries run by GL Partners Inc. is suing in Missouri federal court, alleging the dispensaries are violating federal labor laws by sharing tips with managerial staff and otherwise mishandling them to use as petty cash or to balance cash registers....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.