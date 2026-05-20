Merricks Says Innsworth Made Enough From £200M CPO Deal

By Ronan Barnard ( May 20, 2026, 5:26 PM BST) -- The class representative of a U.K. mass claim against Mastercard said Wednesday that a London court should rebuff litigation funder Innsworth's challenge to the distribution of the claim's £200 million ($269 million) settlement, arguing that it received enough profit in light of how the claim had gone....
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