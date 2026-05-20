Georgia Supreme Court Justices Fend Off Challengers

By Kelcey Caulder ( May 20, 2026, 2:55 PM EDT) -- Georgia Supreme Court Justices Sarah Hawkins Warren and Charlie Bethel persuaded state voters to give them new six-year terms on the state's highest court, withstanding bids to unseat them from former state Sen. Jen Jordan and attorney Miracle Rankin. ...
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