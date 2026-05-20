FTC Urged To Probe Roblox Over Child Safety Claims

By Jonathan Capriel ( May 20, 2026, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Two advocacy groups have asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the online gaming platform Roblox, claiming its design features, virtual currency system and chat functions have harmed millions of children through grooming, abuse, unexpected charges totaling thousands of dollars and exposure to sexual references and racial slurs, an announcement Wednesday said....
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