NC Voters To Weigh Income, Property Tax Limits
By Maria Koklanaris ( May 20, 2026, 6:29 PM EDT) -- North Carolina voters will decide in November on two proposed constitutional amendments aimed at curbing their income and property taxes after the state General Assembly approved sending the measures to the ballot Wednesday....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.