Kirkland-Led Shamrock Wraps $813M Media Acquisition Fund
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( May 20, 2026, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP-advised media and entertainment-focused investment firm Shamrock Capital on Wednesday revealed that it had closed its fourth content acquisition fund with $813 million in total capital commitments....
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