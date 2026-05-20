Anthem Affiliates Can't Duck Suit Over Colo. Claims

By Zach Dupont ( May 20, 2026, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A mental health and substance use disorder treatment provider told a Colorado judge that affiliates of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield can't get an early escape from its lawsuit accusing the affiliates of underpaying claims from some of its patients, according to a brief filed in federal court....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.