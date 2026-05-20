2 Fla. County Courts Requiring AI Disclosure In Court Filings
By Sarah Martinson ( May 20, 2026, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Two Florida circuit courts in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are requiring attorneys and self-represented litigants to disclose when they use generative text tools to prepare their court filings and to certify they checked the generated content for accuracy....
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