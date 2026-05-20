Ex-Dean Of 2 Law Schools Takes Office As NYC Bar President
By Tracey Read ( May 20, 2026, 3:14 PM EDT) -- A former dean of the Fordham University School of Law and Yeshiva University's Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law is the new leader of the New York City Bar Association....
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