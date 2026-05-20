Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Coverage

Law360 Authority | Deep News & Analysis

Global Coverage

Law360 Pulse | The Business of Law

Mealeys

MLex

DOJ's Embrace Of Data Sets Off Compliance 'Arms Race'

By Phillip Bantz ( May 20, 2026, 2:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's increased reliance on advanced data analytics and data-mining whistleblowers to detect fraud is shrinking the amount of time that companies have to find and report potential wrongdoing to the government in order to receive leniency for voluntary self-disclosure, experts say....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies