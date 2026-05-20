DOJ's Embrace Of Data Sets Off Compliance 'Arms Race'

By Phillip Bantz ( May 20, 2026, 2:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's increased reliance on advanced data analytics and data-mining whistleblowers to detect fraud is shrinking the amount of time that companies have to find and report potential wrongdoing to the government in order to receive leniency for voluntary self-disclosure, experts say....
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