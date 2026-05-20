Ex-DOJ Atty Stole Trump Classified Docs Report, Feds Say
By Lauren Berg ( May 20, 2026, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A former Florida federal prosecutor on Wednesday pled not guilty to stealing government property after the U.S. Department of Justice alleged she emailed herself confidential documents from former special counsel Jack Smith's report over President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.