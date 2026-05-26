Justices Pass On Fight Over Phone Search During Traffic Stop

By Jared Foretek ( May 26, 2026, 2:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't hear a challenge to the search of a registered sex offender's phone during a traffic stop by Missouri police, leaving in place an Eighth Circuit ruling that the man's consent was valid even after several requests by police....
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