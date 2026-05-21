Ex-Maisonette CFO Sues For Legal Fee Advancement

By Jarek Rutz ( May 21, 2026, 12:55 PM EDT) -- Former Maisonette Inc. Chief Financial Officer Myra Cortado has sued the online children's retailer in the Delaware Chancery Court, seeking to force the company to advance her legal fees in an underlying investor lawsuit accusing current and former executives of misconduct tied to a financing round....
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