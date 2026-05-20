Armenian Game Maker Won't Give Up Source Code, Suit Says

By Elliot Weld ( May 20, 2026, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The parent of video game company Big Fish Games has sued an Armenian game developer in Washington state court, alleging that when it took ownership of Big Fish, it discovered source code missing from materials returned by the Armenian firm that it has not been able to recover....
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