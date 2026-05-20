Connecticut Challenges Tribal Recognition Repetitioning Rule

By Crystal Owens ( May 20, 2026, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Connecticut is asking a federal court to block the Interior Department from accepting any requests from Indigenous nations seeking to reapply for federal recognition under a revised rule finalized last year, claiming it's the product of an unlawful procedure and is arbitrary and capricious in its substance and application....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.