DC Judge Questions Red Snapper Season Expansion Plan
By Jared Foretek ( May 20, 2026, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday seemed wary of administration attorneys' claims that a new fishery permitting regime exempting four southeastern states from recreational red snapper catch limits this year would help data collection for future limits....
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