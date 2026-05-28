Tax Highlights From Georgia's 2026 Legislative Session

By Jonathan Feldman, Scott Wright and Olivia Dibb ( May 28, 2026, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Georgia's two-year legislative cycle recently concluded with the enactment of several significant tax bills, although the extent of the income and property tax changes fell short of the groundbreaking reform originally proposed....
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