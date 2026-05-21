How Exxon Attys Beat A 10-Year-Old Securities Class Action

By Spencer Brewer ( May 21, 2026, 3:36 PM EDT) -- At the outset of a multiweek trial in Texas federal court, an attorney for Exxon Mobil Corp. made a calculated promise to jurors that they would not hear any evidence that an Exxon executive lied or pressured subordinates to mislead the company's investors in its financial statements....
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