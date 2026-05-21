CFTC Makes Prediction Markets Integrity Pact With NHL
By Alex Lawson ( May 21, 2026, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The National Hockey League and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission detailed their plans for strengthening oversight of event contracts tethered to the league's games Thursday as fears swirl over insider trading on prediction market sites....
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