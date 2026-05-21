Acting NJ DEP Commissioner Pledges Streamlined Agency

By George Woolston ( May 21, 2026, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Acting New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Ed Potosnak told state lawmakers on Thursday that if he is confirmed, the agency will continue to become more streamlined and accessible....
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