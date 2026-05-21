Sig Sauer Pistols Fire Accidentally, Gun Owners Say

By Emily Field ( May 21, 2026, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Two gun owners on Wednesday launched a proposed class action in Florida federal court against Sig Sauer over an alleged design defect in its popular P320 pistols, saying that a lack of external safety features has caused multiple accidental discharges and made law enforcement agencies replace them as duty weapons....
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