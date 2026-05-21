DOJ Swears In 82 Immigration Judges To Shrink Case Backlog

By Elaine Briseño ( May 21, 2026, 12:24 PM EDT) -- The Executive Office for Immigration Review swore in 77 permanent and five temporary immigration judges to help reduce its 3.53 million pending cases, which the agency said was currently its highest priority....
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