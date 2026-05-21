Magna Unit Sues Mich. Firm Over $11M Ford Program Assets

By Melanie Dorsey ( May 21, 2026, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A division of Magna International Inc. has sued a Michigan automation company in federal court, accusing it of wrongfully holding more than $11 million in manufacturing assets, including dozens of industrial robots, after the cancellation of a Ford Motor Co. vehicle program....
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