Intuit's PTAB Win On Browsing Patent Upheld At Fed. Circ.

By Elliot Weld ( May 21, 2026, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday approved a Patent Trial and Review Board decision that held a patent owned by Samesurf Inc. that was asserted against TurboTax maker Intuit Inc. was invalid, rejecting Samesurf's arguments that an improper claim construction was used....
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