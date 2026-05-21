Insurer Can't Nix Counterclaims In $1.8M Judgment Dispute
By Hope Patti ( May 21, 2026, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge found that a life sciences company's insurer can't avoid counterclaims brought by a former patent holder asserting that the carrier must cover a $1.77 million judgment entered against the company's executives after they were accused of making misrepresentations about taking the company public....
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