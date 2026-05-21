Two Wrongly Jailed Awaiting Psych Beds, Mass. Justices Say
By Carolyn Muyskens ( May 21, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' highest court ruled Thursday that criminal defendants who were ordered hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation should not have been held without bail when no hospital beds were immediately available. ...
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