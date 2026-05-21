NC Justices Told AG Powerless To Bring DuPont Pollution Suit

By Hayley Fowler ( May 21, 2026, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The North Carolina attorney general does not have the authority to sue two DuPont spinoffs over contamination from forever chemicals because the same claims were already resolved by an order with state environmental regulators, the spinoffs told the Tar Heel state's high court....
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